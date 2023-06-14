Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 14, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: All eyes on Kutch, will cyclone cause havoc?
-
Exclusive: Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Chirag Paswan in talks to join NDA in Bihar for LS polls
-
Exclusive: Hell broke loose after Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji arrested by ED in corruption case
