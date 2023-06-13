Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Gujarat braces up for a severe cyclonic storm, why is it more menacing?
-
Exclusive: Farmers pitch tents in Kurukshetra, Haryana demanding MSP
-
Exclusive: Hindu outfits give warning to Muslim traders in Uttarkashi, situation tense
