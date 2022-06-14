Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Plans afoot for protests again on Friday, Maulana Tauqeer Raza to address rally in Bareilly

Exclusive: Maulana Tauqir Raza spewed venom against PM Narendra Modi, what PFI leader said at Jaipur rally

Exclusive: How rioters came prepared for violence in Ranchi on Friday, Know the full story

