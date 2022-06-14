Tuesday, June 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2022 0:06 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Plans afoot for protests again on Friday, Maulana Tauqeer Raza to address rally in Bareilly
  • Exclusive: Maulana Tauqir Raza spewed venom against PM Narendra Modi, what PFI leader said at Jaipur rally
  • Exclusive: How rioters came prepared for violence in Ranchi on Friday, Know the full story

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News