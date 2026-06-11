June 11, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 11, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 11, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the West Bengal CID to face questions in the signature forgery case over the party's choice of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID for questioning in signature forgery case, Calcutta High Court grants interim protection from "coercive action"
  • All 3 BJP candidates declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Supreme Court to hear Congress petition challenging rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination tomorrow
  • Donald Trump threatens "very hard" bombing on Iran tonight, Iran fires missiles at 5 American bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, Kuwait closes air space, Iran claims it downed 2 US recce planes and damaged 3 F-16 fighters inside a hangar in Jordan

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show
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