Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 11, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID for questioning in signature forgery case, Calcutta High Court grants interim protection from "coercive action"
- All 3 BJP candidates declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Supreme Court to hear Congress petition challenging rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination tomorrow
- Donald Trump threatens "very hard" bombing on Iran tonight, Iran fires missiles at 5 American bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, Kuwait closes air space, Iran claims it downed 2 US recce planes and damaged 3 F-16 fighters inside a hangar in Jordan
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.