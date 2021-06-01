Aaj Ki Baat: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on resistance to Covid vaccine in villages

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- How fake WhatsApp msgs in names of doctors, Nobel laureate are creating ‘vaccine fear’ in villages
- Interview with AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on resistance to Covid vaccine in villages
- Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, markets in Mumbai reopen, social distancing goes for a toss
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.