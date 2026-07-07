Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 7, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

After exit from Trust, Champat Rai breaks silence, writes on social media, "I will reply point-wise to all baseless allegations after SIT submits final report"; Ayodhya Police interrogates 3 accused after obtaining remand.

Bengal Baruipur rape and murder of 11-year-old girl takes political turn, CM Suvendu Adhikari meets parents of victim, threatens action against mob indulged in arson, violence; Mamata Banerjee takes out candlelight protest march.

BJP fields Abhishek Kumar for Bankipur assembly by-election after resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin, direct fight with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore on cards.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.