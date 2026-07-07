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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 7, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 7, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran @abhivedsingh
Published: ,Updated:

Champat Rai dismissed the allegations made against him regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Temple, stating that the facts would become clear once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe and submits its final report.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • After exit from Trust, Champat Rai breaks silence, writes on social media, "I will reply point-wise to all baseless allegations after SIT submits final report"; Ayodhya Police interrogates 3 accused after obtaining remand.
  • Bengal Baruipur rape and murder of 11-year-old girl takes political turn, CM Suvendu Adhikari meets parents of victim, threatens action against mob indulged in arson, violence; Mamata Banerjee takes out candlelight protest march.
  • BJP fields Abhishek Kumar for Bankipur assembly by-election after resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin, direct fight with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore on cards.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Ram Temple Donation Theft Champat Rai Bengal Rape Case Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee By Election Prashant Kishore
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