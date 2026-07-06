Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 6, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Ram Temple Trust appoints Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary, resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra accepted; 3-member committee under retired Chief Justice Permod Kohli formed to suggest changes. Trust to meet again on July 22 to discuss final SIT report.
- Banner of revolt in Punjab Congress, Charanjit Channi camp refuses to meet Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel in Chandigarh; holds parallel meeting in Mohali.
- Akal Takht jathedar gives 10 days' ultimatum to Punjab government to block AAP social media troll centers, threatens to send Nihangs to these centers.
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.