Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 6, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ram Temple Trust appoints Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary, resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra accepted; 3-member committee under retired Chief Justice Permod Kohli formed to suggest changes. Trust to meet again on July 22 to discuss final SIT report.

Banner of revolt in Punjab Congress, Charanjit Channi camp refuses to meet Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel in Chandigarh; holds parallel meeting in Mohali.

Akal Takht jathedar gives 10 days' ultimatum to Punjab government to block AAP social media troll centers, threatens to send Nihangs to these centers.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.