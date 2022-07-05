Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 5, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Rajasthan Police searching for two absconding ‘khadims’ of famous Ajmer Sharif shrine

Exclusive: Two videos show, ‘khadims’ Salman, Gauhar Chishti giving call for beheading Nupur Sharma

Exclusive: Why Ajmer Sharif Anjuman Committee shielded those offering rewards for killing Nupur Sharma

