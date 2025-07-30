Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 30, 2025 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was "given away" by past governments and India now must reclaim it. He added that the BJP will remain in power for the next 30 years.

Noida:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

“You gave away PoK, it’s our duty to take it back…BJP will stay in power for 30 years”, Amit Shah says in Rajya Sabha, winding up debate on Operation Sindoor. The opposition walks out demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply.

United States President Trump announces 25 pc tariff on India, plus a penalty for buying Russian oil, weapons, starting August 1.

Volcano in Russia erupts after 8.8-magnitude quake off Kamchatka peninsula, Huge tsunami waves hit US coast, Hawaii.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.