Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- RSS demands stringent punishment for those guilty of Ram Mandir pilferage; SIT now focuses its probe on land deals and VIP darshan earnings.
- Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and his supporters raise banner of revolt in Congress, demand change in state leadership, party high command silent.
- Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri defends E20 ethanol mixed petrol, says it is safe and globally proven, even racing cars use ethanol-mixed petrol.
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.