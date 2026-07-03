Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

RSS demands stringent punishment for those guilty of Ram Mandir pilferage; SIT now focuses its probe on land deals and VIP darshan earnings.

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and his supporters raise banner of revolt in Congress, demand change in state leadership, party high command silent.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri defends E20 ethanol mixed petrol, says it is safe and globally proven, even racing cars use ethanol-mixed petrol.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.