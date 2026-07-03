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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2026

Edited By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

In today's episode, the spotlight is on the RSS's demand for stringent punishment for those found guilty in the alleged financial irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir, as the investigation gathers pace.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • RSS demands stringent punishment for those guilty of Ram Mandir pilferage; SIT now focuses its probe on land deals and VIP darshan earnings.
  • Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and his supporters raise banner of revolt in Congress, demand change in state leadership, party high command silent. 
  • Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri defends E20 ethanol mixed petrol, says it is safe and globally proven, even racing cars use ethanol-mixed petrol.       

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
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