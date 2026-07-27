Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 27, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Stringent bill to curb exam paper leak tabled in Parliament today, debate tomorrow.

Opposition demands Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on firing of pellet gun and AK-47 on protesters.

Cockroach Janata Party warns of fresh protest if cases against students not withdrawn, lawyer Kapil Sibal offers to fight cases in court; Centre seeks details of all cases filed from states.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.