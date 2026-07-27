Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 27, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 27, 2026

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma @SensharmaAalok
Published: ,Updated:

In today's episode at Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the focus will be on the anti-paper leak bill that was introduced in the Parliament earlier in the day. The discussions over it will be held on Tuesday.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Stringent bill to curb exam paper leak tabled in Parliament today, debate tomorrow.
  • Opposition demands Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on firing of pellet gun and AK-47 on protesters. 
  • Cockroach Janata Party warns of fresh protest if cases against students not withdrawn, lawyer Kapil Sibal offers to fight cases in court; Centre seeks details of all cases filed from states.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Special
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\