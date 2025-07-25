Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 25, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Lashkar, Jaish, and Hizbul terror camps reactivated in Pakistan; India successfully tests precision-guided missiles launched from drones.
- BJP, JD-U MLAs went to Bihar Assembly wearing helmets; conspiracy being hatched to kill Tejashwi Yadav, alleges Rabri Devi.
- Debate on Operation Sindoor will begin in Lok Sabha from Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to initiate; Opposition MPs staged a protest over Bihar SIR in the Parliament.
