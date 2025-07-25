Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 25, 2025 Lashkar, Jaish, and Hizbul terror camps reactivated in Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, debate on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Lok Sabha from Monday.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Lashkar, Jaish, and Hizbul terror camps reactivated in Pakistan; India successfully tests precision-guided missiles launched from drones.

BJP, JD-U MLAs went to Bihar Assembly wearing helmets; conspiracy being hatched to kill Tejashwi Yadav, alleges Rabri Devi.

Debate on Operation Sindoor will begin in Lok Sabha from Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to initiate; Opposition MPs staged a protest over Bihar SIR in the Parliament.

