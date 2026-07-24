Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 24, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Cabinet clears tough anti-paper leak bill, provisions for up to 10 years' jail and Rs 10 crore fine; bill will be introduced next week, Centre decides to overhaul National Testing Agency, services of 47 NTA officials terminated.

3 fast-track courts set up to hear paper leak cases in Delhi, Aurangabad and Nagpur; courts to give verdicts within 3 months, Supreme Court seeks government's plans for foolproof NEET exam, hearing on August 3.

CJP holds first round of talks with two union ministers, stays firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; Centre seeks time till tomorrow's meeting.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.