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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 24, 2026

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma @SensharmaAalok
Published: ,Updated:

In today's episode of Aaj Ki Baat, the focus will be on the NEET paper leak protests in Delhi and the Union Cabinet clearing the anti-paper leak bill, which has provisions for up to 10 years' jail and Rs 10 crore fine. The bill will be tabled next week in the Parliament.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Cabinet clears tough anti-paper leak bill, provisions for up to 10 years' jail and Rs 10 crore fine; bill will be introduced next week, Centre decides to overhaul National Testing Agency, services of 47 NTA officials terminated.
  • 3 fast-track courts set up to hear paper leak cases in Delhi, Aurangabad and Nagpur; courts to give verdicts within 3 months, Supreme Court seeks government's plans for foolproof NEET exam, hearing on August 3.
  • CJP holds first round of talks with two union ministers, stays firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; Centre seeks time till tomorrow's meeting.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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