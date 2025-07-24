Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 24, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Will Tejashwi Yadav boycott the Bihar assembly elections? Election Commission defends voters’ list revision in Bihar, hints at holding SIR in other states too.
- India, UK sign Free Trade Agreement: PM Narendra Modi and British PM Keir Starmer hail the historic deal in a press conference afterwards.
- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat meets imams, maulanas, and Muslim intellectuals in Delhi.
