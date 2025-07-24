Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 24, 2025 The Election Commission defends Bihar's voters’ list revision amid speculation over Tejashwi Yadav boycotting the assembly polls, and signals similar reviews in other states. India and the UK sign a historic Free Trade Agreement, welcomed by PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Will Tejashwi Yadav boycott the Bihar assembly elections? Election Commission defends voters’ list revision in Bihar, hints at holding SIR in other states too.

India, UK sign Free Trade Agreement: PM Narendra Modi and British PM Keir Starmer hail the historic deal in a press conference afterwards.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat meets imams, maulanas, and Muslim intellectuals in Delhi.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.