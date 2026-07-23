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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2026

Edited By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

The deadlock persisted on Thursday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) rejected talks with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the protest at Jantar Mantar continued, and Rahul Gandhi, along with Opposition MPs, staged a sit-in at Gandhi Smriti.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Deadlock continues, CJP rejects talks with JP Nadda, dharna continues at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi with opposition MPs sits on dharna at Gandhi Smriti.
  • PM Narendra Modi assures students, fast-track courts will be set up to hear cases against NEET paper leak accused, CJP and opposition parties demand resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
  • Internet services suspended from 4 pm till midnight in Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar; all shops, restaurants closed from 6.30 pm amid heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, barricades set up in the area.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Rahul Gandhi NEET Paper Leak
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