Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Deadlock continues, CJP rejects talks with JP Nadda, dharna continues at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi with opposition MPs sits on dharna at Gandhi Smriti.

PM Narendra Modi assures students, fast-track courts will be set up to hear cases against NEET paper leak accused, CJP and opposition parties demand resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Internet services suspended from 4 pm till midnight in Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar; all shops, restaurants closed from 6.30 pm amid heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, barricades set up in the area.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.