Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2025

Opposition leaders staged a black dress protest in Parliament and the Bihar Assembly over the SIR issue, prompting a sharp outburst from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at Tejashwi Yadav. The Supreme Court formed a special bench to hear Justice Yashwant Verma’s petition after the CJI recused himself.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • A black dress protest was staged by the opposition over SIR issue in Parliament and Bihar assembly. Nitish Kumar loses cool, tells Tejashwi Yadav, “You were a child, your father was CM for 7 years, your mother was CM for 7 years, nobody dared move around after dark in Patna”. 
  • Supreme Court sets up special bench to hear Justice Yashwant Verma’s petition, Chief Justice recuses himself from hearing. 
  • BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for holding SP leaders meeting in Delhi mosque, SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi is imam of the mosque. Dimple Yadav says it was not a political, but a social meeting.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\