Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2025

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

A black dress protest was staged by the opposition over SIR issue in Parliament and Bihar assembly. Nitish Kumar loses cool, tells Tejashwi Yadav, “You were a child, your father was CM for 7 years, your mother was CM for 7 years, nobody dared move around after dark in Patna”.

Supreme Court sets up special bench to hear Justice Yashwant Verma’s petition, Chief Justice recuses himself from hearing.

BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for holding SP leaders meeting in Delhi mosque, SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi is imam of the mosque. Dimple Yadav says it was not a political, but a social meeting.

