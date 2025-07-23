Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- A black dress protest was staged by the opposition over SIR issue in Parliament and Bihar assembly. Nitish Kumar loses cool, tells Tejashwi Yadav, “You were a child, your father was CM for 7 years, your mother was CM for 7 years, nobody dared move around after dark in Patna”.
- Supreme Court sets up special bench to hear Justice Yashwant Verma’s petition, Chief Justice recuses himself from hearing.
- BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for holding SP leaders meeting in Delhi mosque, SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi is imam of the mosque. Dimple Yadav says it was not a political, but a social meeting.
