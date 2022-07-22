Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Did Kejriwal’s govt give undue favours to liquor companies and vendors in new excise policy?

Exclusive: Did liquor companies and vendors give bribes to Aam Aadmi Party for getting undue favours?

Exclusive: Will Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia be arrested? What Kejriwal said in defence?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday 9 pm.

