Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 21, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How nearly two-third MPs, MLAs voted Draupadi Murmu as India’s 15th President

Exclusive: Analysis: Will Murmu’s election as President bring BJP closer to tribals in India?

Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee alleges stepmotherly treatment by Centre, threatens Delhi gherao

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday 9 pm.

Latest India News