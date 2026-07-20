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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 20, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 20, 2026

Edited By: Aalok Sensharma
Published: ,Updated:

In today's episode at Aaj Ki Baat, the focus is on the CJP protest in Delhi, which saw the police resort to stone-pelting and lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was marching towards the Parliament.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Stone-pelting, lathi charge during CJP protest in Delhi, over 70 people detained, nearly 50 policemen injured; CJP leaders met JP Nadda with demands; Sonam Wangchuk says, his indefinite fast will continue.
  • Supreme Court says, SIT for Ram Mandir embezzlement probe be reconstituted, urges fair, impartial probe by a senior IPS officer. 
  • UP CM Yogi laid foundation for Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple corridor in Barabanki, says, previous govts were busy erecting walls for Muslim graveyards, we are building corridors for temples. 

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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