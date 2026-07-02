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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2026

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

In today's episode of Aaj Ki Baat, the focus is on the Ram Temple donation theft case in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the SIT has widened its scope of inquiry and is questioning 10 persons, including Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ram Mandir: SIT widens scope of inquiry, questions 10 persons, including Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao; Ayodhya Police questions accused Avinash Shukla.
  • Election Commission sends notices to both factions of Trinamool Congress to reply to claims and counter-claims about real TMC; delegation led by LoP Ritabrata Banerjee meets EC in Delhi.
  • Vadra family dispute: Kichha Congress MLA leads party workers to stage dharna outside disputed farmhouse in Udham Singh Nagar; BJP alleges, Priyanka Vadra trying to grape 4 acres of land parcel belonging to an old lady Nasreen Sanga.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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