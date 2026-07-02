Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ram Mandir: SIT widens scope of inquiry, questions 10 persons, including Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao; Ayodhya Police questions accused Avinash Shukla.

Election Commission sends notices to both factions of Trinamool Congress to reply to claims and counter-claims about real TMC; delegation led by LoP Ritabrata Banerjee meets EC in Delhi.

Vadra family dispute: Kichha Congress MLA leads party workers to stage dharna outside disputed farmhouse in Udham Singh Nagar; BJP alleges, Priyanka Vadra trying to grape 4 acres of land parcel belonging to an old lady Nasreen Sanga.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.