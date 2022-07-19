Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 19, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 19, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2022 23:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 19, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 19, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Conspirators reveal how they planned plot to kill Nupur Sharma 
  • Exclusive: What was the conspiracy planned by PFI to kill Nupur Sharma?
  • Exclusive: Pakistani, who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma, reveals plot after arrest

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday 9 pm. 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News