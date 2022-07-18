Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 18, 2022

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Draupadi Murmu all set to win, as nationwide cross voting by MPs, MLAs takes place

Exclusive: How uncle Shivpal, O P Rajbhar ditched Akhilesh, Shiv Sena MPs ditched Uddhav

Exclusive: Cross voting by Congress MLAs in Odisha, Assam; TMC MLAs in Bengal; TRS MLAs in Telangana

