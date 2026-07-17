Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 17, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

India joins world's select group of nations which run hydrogen trains; PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen train in Haryana; commercial run on 89-km-long Jind-Sonipat stretch to begin soon

PM Modi hits out at AAP govt in Punjab, where assembly polls will be held early next year; Modi describes AAP as "Kattar Beimaan Party".

One Nation, One Election Bill will not come in the Monsoon Session, focus on Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills; Rajnath Singh holds meeting with NDA leaders; MK Stalin says, DMK will not accept Delimitation Bill in its current form.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.