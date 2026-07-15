Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Parliament session begins from Monday, Centre trying to muster 2/3rd majority in LS with support from DMK, Sharad Pawar faction, breakaway TMC; Govt still short of 36 seats to secure 360 magic number.

Former Minister Madan Mitra quits Trinamool Congress, blaming Mamata's nephew Abhishek; Mamata Banerjee stands firmly behind nephew, says, 'Abhishek has done no wrong' .

Congress rules out change of PCC president in Punjab, Party in-charge Bhupesh Baghel says, "changing leader is not like playing with dolls", Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to continue as PCC chief

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.