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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2026

Edited By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

Ahead of the Parliament session beginning on Monday, the Centre is reportedly seeking to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha by courting support from the DMK, Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction and a breakaway section of the TMC, but remains 36 seats short of the 360-mark.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Parliament session begins from Monday, Centre trying to muster 2/3rd majority in LS with support from DMK, Sharad Pawar faction, breakaway TMC; Govt still short of 36 seats to secure 360 magic number.

  • Former Minister Madan Mitra quits Trinamool Congress, blaming Mamata's nephew Abhishek; Mamata Banerjee stands firmly behind nephew, says, 'Abhishek has done no wrong'

    .

  • Congress rules out change of PCC president in Punjab, Party in-charge Bhupesh Baghel says, "changing leader is not like playing with dolls", Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to continue as PCC chief

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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