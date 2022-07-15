Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2022

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Was it a conspiracy to incite Hindus by offering namaaz at India’s largest shopping mall in Lucknow?

Exclusive: Why a handful of men made video of namaaz in the mall and made it viral on social media?

Exclusive: Was their intention to defame the mall builder Yusuf Ali, UAE’s largest Indian tycoon?

