Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Exclusive: Nitin Gadkari defends ethanol blending, says E20 was introduced after tests in labs; Nagpur police files FIR against 4 influencers over social media posts on ethanol.

Ram Mandir Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri says his assumption is that nearly Rs 3 crore was embezzled by counting staff, rubbishes allegations about several hundred crore theft.

Maharashtra TET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi demands immediate announcement of fresh exam date, CM Devendra Fadnavis counters, asks Rahul whether he is seeking info from India or abroad?

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.