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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2026

Edited By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the E20 ethanol-blended fuel rollout, saying it was introduced only after laboratory testing, as Nagpur Police registered an FIR against four social media influencers over posts related to ethanol.

Aaj KI Baat, July 14
Aaj KI Baat, July 14 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Exclusive: Nitin Gadkari defends ethanol blending, says E20 was introduced after tests in labs; Nagpur police files FIR against 4 influencers over social media posts on ethanol.
  • Ram Mandir Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri says his assumption is that nearly Rs 3 crore was embezzled by counting staff, rubbishes allegations about several hundred crore theft.
  • Maharashtra TET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi demands immediate announcement of fresh exam date, CM Devendra Fadnavis counters, asks Rahul whether he is seeking info from India or abroad?

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Ethanol E20 Fuel
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