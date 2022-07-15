Follow us on Image Source : AAJ KI BAAT: FULL EPISODE, JULY 14, 202 Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2022

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Bihar Police unearths secret PFI plan to create Islamic rule in India by 2047

Exclusive: Two PFI activists arrested by Bihar Police in Phulwari Sharif

Exclusive: 7-page PFI document titled “2047: Towards Rule of Islam in India”, Who prepared this?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday 9 pm.

Latest India News