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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran @abhivedsingh
Published: ,Updated:

The Ram Temple Trust has prescribed detailed eligibility conditions for the post of CEO. Applicants must possess at least a graduate degree and should be between 50 and 70 years of age.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ram Mandir Trust invites applications for CEO by July 18, 3-member committee to scrutinise; Judicial remand of 8 accused extended by 2 weeks, SC sends notices to Trust and SIT on donation embezzlement issue.
  • SC directs holding of Special Lok Adalats between August 21 and 23 to hear both sides on Kashi Gyanvapi, Mathura and Sambhal disputes.
  • MP CM Mohan Yadav, Narottam Mishra, other leaders present as BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari files nomination for Datia by-election; In Bihar, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha file nominations in Bankipur.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Ram Temple Donation Theft Ram Temple Trust Champat Rai Sit Probe Lok Adalat Mohan Yadav Narottam Mishra Prashant Kishore
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