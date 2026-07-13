Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ram Mandir Trust invites applications for CEO by July 18, 3-member committee to scrutinise; Judicial remand of 8 accused extended by 2 weeks, SC sends notices to Trust and SIT on donation embezzlement issue.

SC directs holding of Special Lok Adalats between August 21 and 23 to hear both sides on Kashi Gyanvapi, Mathura and Sambhal disputes.

MP CM Mohan Yadav, Narottam Mishra, other leaders present as BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari files nomination for Datia by-election; In Bihar, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha file nominations in Bankipur.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.