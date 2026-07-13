Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Ram Mandir Trust invites applications for CEO by July 18, 3-member committee to scrutinise; Judicial remand of 8 accused extended by 2 weeks, SC sends notices to Trust and SIT on donation embezzlement issue.
- SC directs holding of Special Lok Adalats between August 21 and 23 to hear both sides on Kashi Gyanvapi, Mathura and Sambhal disputes.
- MP CM Mohan Yadav, Narottam Mishra, other leaders present as BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari files nomination for Datia by-election; In Bihar, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha file nominations in Bankipur.
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.