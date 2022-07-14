Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 14, 2022 1:25 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2022
Image Source : AAJ KI BAAT: FULL EPISODE, JULY 13, 2022 Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Anarchy in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees to Maldives

  • Exclusive: Can Sri Lankan army remove protesters from PM office, President House?

  • Exclusive: How Gotabaya with his wife left Sri Lanka by Air Force plane to Male

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News