Follow us on Image Source : AAJ KI BAAT: FULL EPISODE, JULY 13, 2022 Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 13, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Anarchy in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees to Maldives

Exclusive: Can Sri Lankan army remove protesters from PM office, President House?

Exclusive: How Gotabaya with his wife left Sri Lanka by Air Force plane to Male

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News