Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 10, 2025 Supreme Court allows EC to continue with electoral revision in Bihar, next hearing is on July 28. For full report, watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma at 9 pm on INDIA TV.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

The Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission to continue with electoral revision in Bihar; the next hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Uttar Pradesh ATS is questioning Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin and his associate Nasreen. The Enforcement Directorate may seek custody for probing Jamaluddin’s properties worth crores.

Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Muhammad is reportedly planning suicide attacks in India, Jaish chief Masood Azhar says. He has nearly 10,000 suicide bombers (fidayeen).

