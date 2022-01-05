Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
  • Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19
  • Over 1cr youngsters in 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2022 23:18 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will Centre take action against Punjab CM Channi’s govt for serious security lapse during PM visit? 
  • Exclusive: Why Punjab Police allowed buses, tractors of protesters to block PM Modi’s route? 
  • Exclusive: Huge surge in Covid cases, 58,000-plus across India, 10,000-plus in Delhi

 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

