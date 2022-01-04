Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 21:26 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why is the third wave spreading so fast? Will nasal vaccine be given as a booster?
  • Exclusive: Is the cure for Coronavirus ready? When will it be available in the market?
  • Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi, BJP are criticizing each other over the Ladakh LAC situation

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

