Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive : Why is the third wave spreading so fast? Will nasal vaccine be given as a booster?

: Why is the third wave spreading so fast? Will nasal vaccine be given as a booster? Exclusive : Is the cure for Coronavirus ready? When will it be available in the market?

: Is the cure for Coronavirus ready? When will it be available in the market? Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi, BJP are criticizing each other over the Ladakh LAC situation

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News