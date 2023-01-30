Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

How far true are the allegations against Adani? Have investors lost trust?

Why Qatar, UAE today declared investment in Adani group?

In Srinagar rally, why Rahul named Ajit Doval along with Modi, Shah?

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News