Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- How far true are the allegations against Adani? Have investors lost trust?
- Why Qatar, UAE today declared investment in Adani group?
- In Srinagar rally, why Rahul named Ajit Doval along with Modi, Shah?
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.