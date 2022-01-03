Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive : Has the third Covid wave arrived in India? 34,000+ new cases, 123 deaths on a single day

: Has the third Covid wave arrived in India? 34,000+ new cases, 123 deaths on a single day Exclusive : How New Year celebrations in Goa, crowds in city markets led to a surge in new cases

: How New Year celebrations in Goa, crowds in city markets led to a surge in new cases Exclusive: Will the third Covid wave be as lethal as the second wave?

