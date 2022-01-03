Monday, January 03, 2022
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 21:03 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Has the third Covid wave arrived in India? 34,000+ new cases, 123 deaths on a single day
  • Exclusive: How New Year celebrations in Goa, crowds in city markets led to a surge in new cases
  • Exclusive: Will the third Covid wave be as lethal as the second wave?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

