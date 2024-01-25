Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may end alliance with RJD, flurry of meetings in Patna, Delhi; may attend Modi’s Bihar rally

Trinamool Congress supporters stage protest as Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra enters Cooch Behar, Bengal

PM Narendra Modi tells the UP rally, “I don’t need to sound the poll bugle. My people will do it for me”

