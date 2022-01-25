Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Videos emerge of Jat voters being threatened in western UP if they refused to vote for Muslim candidate

Exclusive: One candidate in Meerut openly threatens, ‘we will teach people a lesson if our govt comes to power’

Exclusive: Jolt to Congress in UP, former minister RPN Singh joins BJP, may take on Swami Prasad Maurya in Padrauna

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News