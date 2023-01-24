Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Rahul says, no proof needed for surgical strike, Digvijay raises Pulwama attack issue.
Exclusive: Shivpal Yadav says, Swami Prasad Maurya’s comment against Ramcharitmanas is his personal opinion.
Exclusive: Nitish Kumar at odds with his party leader Upendra Kushwaha. Will Kushwaha join NDA?
