Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 2, 2026 After 15 people died of water contamination in Indore in last three days, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti took a veiled dig at the MP government and said 'those sitting on chair' for failing to take timely action to ensure the city at least gets its basics.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Indore: People were drinking sewage mixed water for more than a month, death toll 15, but official death toll stuck at 4, High Court slams govt, Uma Bharti describes it as ‘sin’, says it has brought shame and stain for MP.

Trinamool Congress, BJP launch election campaign in Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee slams EC and SIR, makes ‘Bengal pride’ issue, Suvendu Adhikari alleges, ‘Mamata is running Mohd Yunus’ govt in West Bengal’.

Congress supporter dies during firing, stoning and clashes over party banners between BJP and Congress activists in Bellary, Karnataka.

