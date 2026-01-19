Advertisement
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2026

The UP government on Monday formed a three-member SIT to probe the death of a 27-year-old techie, who died after his car drowned into a pit in Greater Noida's Sector 150 area.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • A day after a Noida techie died after his SUV fell into a 20-feet deep water-filled pit, UP CM Yogi swung into action, forms SIT to probe the incident; Noida CEO Lokesh M removed, put on ‘waiting’, junior engineer sacked.
  • Reality check by India TV: Not a single temple or statue demolished at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat; 8 FIRs filed against those who circulated AI-created images of broken statues and temples.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

