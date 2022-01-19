Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive : Why BJP forged alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP elections? How many seats shared?

: Why BJP forged alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP elections? How many seats shared? Exclusive : Why Akhilesh’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav quit SP, joined BJP and described it as ‘rashtrawadi’?

: Why Akhilesh’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav quit SP, joined BJP and described it as ‘rashtrawadi’? Exclusive: Why UP CM Yogi alleged that SP was giving tickets to ‘tamanchawaadi’(gun wielding) politicians?

