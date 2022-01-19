Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

January 19, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why BJP forged alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP elections? How many seats shared?
  • Exclusive: Why Akhilesh’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav quit SP, joined BJP and described it as ‘rashtrawadi’?
  • Exclusive: Why UP CM Yogi alleged that SP was giving tickets to ‘tamanchawaadi’(gun wielding) politicians?

