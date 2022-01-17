Monday, January 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 17, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 17, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2022 23:19 IST
aaj ki baat
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How investors in a fraudulent company tried to seize India’s assets abroad after a failed deal
  • Exclusive: Why BJP said, SP is fielding gangsters in UP polls, secretly giving them nominations to avoid criticism
  • Exclusive: After meeting BJP leader Sanjiv Baliyan, farmer leader Naresh Tikait withdraws his appeal to support SP, RLD

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News