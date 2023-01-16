Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 16, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

What did JP Nadda tell BJP leaders at the National Executive meet?

What poll promise did Priyanka Gandhi make in Karnataka?

Why is Arvind Kejriwal protesting on the streets again?

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News