Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 15, 2026 The SC has paused the FIRs registered against ED officers in connection with searches at the office of political consultancy I-PAC.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Supreme Court says ED’s charges against Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police obstructing probe “very serious”, orders protection of CCTV footage, sends notices to Mamata Banerjee, Bengal DGP and Kolkata Police chief; next hearing Feb 3.

BMC polls: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray allege marker pens used in place of indelible ink; Heavy polling in other cities, but low turnout in Mumbai.

50 cattle found dead under mysterious circumstances at municipal-run gaushala in Chandigarh; medical officer and cattle inspector sacked, UT admin orders probe.

