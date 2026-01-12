Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 12, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Elderly couple kept under ‘digital arrest’ by a cyber crime gang in Delhi’s Greater Kailash, retired engineer and his pediatrician wife duped of Rs 15 crore in two weeks.
- ED moves Supreme Court seeking CBI FIR against Mamata Banerjee for obstructing raids against I-PAC.
- Maharashtra state election commission halts Ladki Bahin money transfer ahead of state civic body polls.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.