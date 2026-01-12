Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 12, 2026 The alleged fraud occurred between December 24 and January 9, during which the accused posed as law enforcement officials and coerced the couple into transferring substantial amounts of money to several different bank accounts.

Elderly couple kept under ‘digital arrest’ by a cyber crime gang in Delhi’s Greater Kailash, retired engineer and his pediatrician wife duped of Rs 15 crore in two weeks.

ED moves Supreme Court seeking CBI FIR against Mamata Banerjee for obstructing raids against I-PAC.

Maharashtra state election commission halts Ladki Bahin money transfer ahead of state civic body polls.

