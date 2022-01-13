Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
  • Delhi reports 27561 cases, 40 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate shoots up to 26.22 percent.
  • S Somnath, who led the development of GSLV Mk-III, appointed ISRO chief
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 12, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 12, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why UP minister resigned from Yogi’s cabinet, after meeting Akhilesh Yadav?
  • Exclusive: UP BJP MLA’s forged resignation letter circulated, 3 UP leaders join BJP
  • Exclusive: Why Charanjit Channi demanded, Congress must declare its Punjab CM candidate

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

