Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why UP minister resigned from Yogi’s cabinet, after meeting Akhilesh Yadav?

Exclusive: UP BJP MLA’s forged resignation letter circulated, 3 UP leaders join BJP

Exclusive: Why Charanjit Channi demanded, Congress must declare its Punjab CM candidate

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News