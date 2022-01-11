Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2022 21:31 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Centre allowed use of Molnupiravir for senior citizens, those suffering from co-morbidities
  • Exclusive: Watch videos of China forcibly sending thousands of people to matchbox-like Covid detention camps
  • Exclusive: Why Yogi’s minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned and joined Samajwadi Party

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

