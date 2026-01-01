Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2026 Conflicting claims over the number of deaths caused by consumption of contaminated water in Indore continued on Thursday, with residents claiming 13 fatalities, a day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav put the toll at four, while the city Mayor said seven persons lost their lives.

Death toll in Indore due to contaminated water rises to 13, More than 200 hospitalized, Nearly 1,500 residents affected.

One more Hindu stabbed in Bangladesh, attackers sprinkled petrol on his body, victim dived into a pond to save himself.

On New Year’s Day, lakhs of people came out in cities of Iran to protest against price rise and unemployment, police fired on crowds.

