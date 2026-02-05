Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 5, 2026 During his Rajya Sabha address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the Congress over the "Modi teri kabr khudegi" slogan, saying it reflects the party's hateful mindset.

Modi lashes out at Congress, Opposition parties for 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi' slogan, says, "it displays deep personal hatred... no matter how many times you chant this, you'll never be able to bury me".

Motion of Thanks passed in LS without customary reply by PM, Speaker says, he requested PM not to reply yesterday as he had info that Opposition MPs wanted to create "inappropriate incident" near PM's chair.

India-US trade deal joint communique expected in 4-5 days, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Final agreement to be signed in mid-March.

