Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 5, 2025

As Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday evening, most exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains.

Published : Feb 05, 2025 21:16 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exit polls predict BJP edge over AAP in Delhi elections, moderate turnout of voters today
  • PM Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Sangam in Mahakumbh, describes it as 'a moment of divine connection'
  • 104 Indians deported by US arrive in military transport plane in Amritsar

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

