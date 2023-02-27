Monday, February 27, 2023
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: CBI court sends Manish Sisodia to custody till March 4, Will Kejriwal be arrested?
  • Exclusive: Why Congress today remained silent on Delhi Dy. CM Sisodia’s arrest?
  • Exclusive: AIMIM chief Owaisi describes ‘Go Rakshaks’ as terrorists
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

 

