Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: CBI court sends Manish Sisodia to custody till March 4, Will Kejriwal be arrested?
- Exclusive: Why Congress today remained silent on Delhi Dy. CM Sisodia’s arrest?
- Exclusive: AIMIM chief Owaisi describes ‘Go Rakshaks’ as terrorists
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.